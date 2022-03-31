AES (NYSE:AES) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on AES from $31.50 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup assumed coverage on AES in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered AES from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.71.

Shares of NYSE:AES opened at $25.45 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.47. The stock has a market cap of $16.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.15, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.89. AES has a 52-week low of $19.76 and a 52-week high of $28.86.

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. AES had a positive return on equity of 31.10% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AES will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AES news, CEO Andres Gluski sold 524,511 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total value of $12,472,871.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Stephen Coughlin purchased 47,000 shares of AES stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of AES by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 69,975,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,700,403,000 after acquiring an additional 7,233,542 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of AES by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 55,815,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,356,319,000 after acquiring an additional 3,412,942 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AES by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,182,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $295,241,000 after acquiring an additional 248,558 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of AES by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,757,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $261,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of AES by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,465,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $238,929,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069,815 shares during the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AES Company Profile (Get Rating)

AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU and Corporate and Other.

