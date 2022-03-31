Affinity Bancshares (NASDAQ:AFBI) vs. Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) Critical Comparison

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP – Get Rating) and Affinity Bancshares (NASDAQ:AFBI – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

39.4% of Home Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.4% of Affinity Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.7% of Home Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.6% of Affinity Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Home Bancorp and Affinity Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Home Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Affinity Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Home Bancorp and Affinity Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Home Bancorp 39.47% 14.27% 1.74% Affinity Bancshares 21.56% 6.40% 0.96%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Home Bancorp and Affinity Bancshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Home Bancorp $123.17 million 2.80 $48.62 million $5.77 7.06 Affinity Bancshares $35.13 million 2.97 $7.57 million $1.11 14.15

Home Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Affinity Bancshares. Home Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Affinity Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Home Bancorp has a beta of 0.74, suggesting that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Affinity Bancshares has a beta of 0.57, suggesting that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Home Bancorp beats Affinity Bancshares on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Home Bancorp (Get Rating)

Home Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers customer deposits, repayments of loans, repayments of investments, and funds borrowed from outside sources. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Lafayette, LA.

About Affinity Bancshares (Get Rating)

Affinity Bancshares, Inc. operates as the holding company for Affinity Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also offers commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, one- to four-family residential real estate, construction and land, and consumer loans. In addition, the company invests in U.S. treasury securities; securities issued by the U.S. government and its agencies, or government sponsored enterprises, including mortgage-backed securities and collateralized mortgage obligations; corporate and municipal bonds; certificates of deposit in other financial institutions; and federal and money market funds. It operates a main and branch office in Covington, Georgia; a branch office in Atlanta, Georgia; and a commercial loan production office in Alpharetta, Georgia; as well as an out of an office in Monroe, Georgia. The company was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Covington, Georgia.

