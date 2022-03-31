Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) versus World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) Head-To-Head Analysis

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) and World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Affirm has a beta of 2.71, meaning that its stock price is 171% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, World Acceptance has a beta of 1.58, meaning that its stock price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Affirm and World Acceptance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Affirm -74.96% -22.95% -10.26% World Acceptance 14.30% 19.63% 7.33%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Affirm and World Acceptance, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Affirm 1 5 8 0 2.50 World Acceptance 1 1 0 0 1.50

Affirm presently has a consensus price target of $89.57, suggesting a potential upside of 92.92%. World Acceptance has a consensus price target of $98.50, suggesting a potential downside of 48.58%. Given Affirm’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Affirm is more favorable than World Acceptance.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

43.2% of Affirm shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.7% of World Acceptance shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.5% of Affirm shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 39.0% of World Acceptance shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Affirm and World Acceptance’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Affirm $870.46 million 15.17 -$430.92 million ($3.24) -14.33 World Acceptance $525.53 million 2.39 $88.28 million $12.48 15.35

World Acceptance has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Affirm. Affirm is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than World Acceptance, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

World Acceptance beats Affirm on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Affirm Company Profile (Get Rating)

Affirm Holdings, Inc. operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months. As of September 30, 2020, the company had approximately 6,500 merchants integrated on its platform covering small businesses, large enterprises, direct-to-consumer brands, brick-and-mortar stores, and companies. Its merchants represent a range of industries, including sporting goods and outdoors, furniture and homewares, travel, apparel, accessories, consumer electronics, and jewelry. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

World Acceptance Company Profile (Get Rating)

World Acceptance Corp. engages in the small-loan consumer finance business. It offers short-term small instalment, medium-term larger loans, related credit insurance, ancillary products and services to individuals. The firm also offers income tax return preparation services to customers. The company also markets computer software and related services to financial services companies through its subsidiary ParaData Financial Systems. World Acceptance was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Greenville, SC.

