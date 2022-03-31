AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) PT Raised to $178.00

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $178.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

AGCO has been the subject of several other research reports. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of AGCO in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of AGCO from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of AGCO from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $177.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of AGCO in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set an overweight rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of AGCO from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AGCO presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $150.00.

Shares of NYSE AGCO traded up $3.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $148.36. 14,114 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 813,676. The company has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.96. AGCO has a 1-year low of $108.56 and a 1-year high of $158.62.

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.36. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 24.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AGCO will post 11.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. AGCO’s payout ratio is 6.74%.

In other news, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 900 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.55, for a total transaction of $105,795.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Andrew H. Beck sold 25,000 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.83, for a total transaction of $3,295,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new position in AGCO during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AGCO by 56.0% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in AGCO during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in AGCO during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in AGCO during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.52% of the company’s stock.

About AGCO

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America, South America, Europe and Middle East, and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

