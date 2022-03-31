Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Shares Bought by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 950,248 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,484 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $151,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Chiron Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the third quarter worth about $14,223,000. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the third quarter worth about $11,847,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 10.2% during the third quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 51,285 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,081,000 after acquiring an additional 4,737 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 28,306 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,519,000 after acquiring an additional 3,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the third quarter worth about $280,000.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on A shares. Cowen dropped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $187.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $161.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Agilent Technologies in a report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $169.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.54.

In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Michael Tang sold 1,210 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.21, for a total value of $164,814.10.

Shares of NYSE A traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $135.88. 35,221 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,059,300. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $135.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.07. The firm has a market cap of $40.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.38, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.05. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.06 and a twelve month high of $179.57.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 18.70%. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.32%.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

