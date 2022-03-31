Airbus (EPA:AIR) Given a €155.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €155.00 ($170.33) target price on Airbus (EPA:AIR – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €139.00 ($152.75) target price on shares of Airbus in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €170.00 ($186.81) target price on shares of Airbus in a research note on Friday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €178.00 ($195.60) target price on shares of Airbus in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($153.85) target price on shares of Airbus in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €135.00 ($148.35) target price on shares of Airbus in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €143.15 ($157.31).

Shares of EPA:AIR opened at €111.36 ($122.37) on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €109.94 and its 200 day moving average price is €111.27. Airbus has a fifty-two week low of €68.28 ($75.03) and a fifty-two week high of €99.97 ($109.86).

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

