Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of AKUS traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,131. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 1.11. Akouos has a fifty-two week low of $4.03 and a fifty-two week high of $17.97.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Akouos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Akouos by 107.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Akouos by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,297 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akouos in the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Akouos by 1,947.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 11,395 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Akouos in the third quarter worth about $118,000. Institutional investors own 96.57% of the company’s stock.

Akouos, Inc, a precision genetic medicine company, developing gene therapies to restore, improve, and preserve physiologic hearing for individuals. The company's precision genetic medicine platform incorporates a proprietary adeno-associated viral vector library and a novel delivery approach. Its lead product candidate is AK-OTOF, a gene therapy for the treatment of hearing loss due to mutations in the OTOF gene.

