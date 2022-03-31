Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of AKUS traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,131. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 1.11. Akouos has a fifty-two week low of $4.03 and a fifty-two week high of $17.97.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Akouos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.
Akouos Company Profile (Get Rating)
Akouos, Inc, a precision genetic medicine company, developing gene therapies to restore, improve, and preserve physiologic hearing for individuals. The company's precision genetic medicine platform incorporates a proprietary adeno-associated viral vector library and a novel delivery approach. Its lead product candidate is AK-OTOF, a gene therapy for the treatment of hearing loss due to mutations in the OTOF gene.
