Alacer Gold (TSE:ASR) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Alacer Gold Corp (TSE:ASR – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$9.84. Alacer Gold shares last traded at C$9.47, with a volume of 4,591,753 shares.
The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$9.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.22, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.79.
Alacer Gold Company Profile (TSE:ASR)
Featured Articles
- High-Yielding Walgreens Boots Alliance Goes On Sale
- 3 Mid-Cap Value Stocks Ready to Run
- These Are Rock Bottom Prices For Five Below
- Institutional Support Has Paychex On Brink Of New All-Time Highs
- Tough Comps and Declining Consumer Sales Makes McCormick a Hold
Receive News & Ratings for Alacer Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alacer Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.