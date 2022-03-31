Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.59) Per Share

Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Albireo Pharma in a report released on Monday, March 28th. Wedbush analyst A. Argyrides forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.59) for the quarter. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Albireo Pharma’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.61) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.98 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.87 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $8.21 EPS.

ALBO has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Albireo Pharma in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Albireo Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.25.

ALBO stock opened at $30.83 on Wednesday. Albireo Pharma has a twelve month low of $20.30 and a twelve month high of $37.86. The company has a quick ratio of 5.93, a current ratio of 5.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $596.93 million, a PE ratio of -16.58 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.26 and a 200 day moving average of $28.19.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.27) by $0.70. Albireo Pharma had a negative return on equity of 74.80% and a negative net margin of 83.86%. The company had revenue of $32.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.30) EPS.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 11.1% during the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 8,242 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 22.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,132 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the period. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Ronald Harold Wilfred Cooper sold 3,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total value of $91,657.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jason Duncan sold 1,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.94, for a total value of $42,098.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,353 shares of company stock worth $160,843. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Albireo Pharma, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators for the treatment of orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal disorders. Its pipeline products include Odevixibat, A3384, and Elobixibat.

