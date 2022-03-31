Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF (BATS:IMOM) Shares Bought by Kathmere Capital Management LLC

Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF (BATS:IMOM – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,497 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 877 shares during the quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF were worth $3,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF by 35.7% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 886,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,203,000 after purchasing an additional 233,356 shares in the last quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $619,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF by 42.4% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 4,236 shares during the period.

Shares of IMOM traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $29.88. 2,029 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.51. Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $24.27 and a 1 year high of $33.06.

