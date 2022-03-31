Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG) Short Interest Update

Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 353,100 shares, a growth of 56.7% from the February 28th total of 225,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 64,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.5 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In related news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 7,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.50 per share, for a total transaction of $105,651.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought a total of 242,550 shares of company stock valued at $3,168,945 in the last quarter. Insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. B. Riley Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Alta Equipment Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 6,257,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,918,000 after purchasing an additional 41,367 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA increased its holdings in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 17.0% during the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,543,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,189,000 after buying an additional 224,037 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,345,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,702,000 after buying an additional 17,831 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,123,000. Finally, Voss Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 10.0% during the third quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 605,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,307,000 after buying an additional 55,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ALTG opened at $12.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.89. Alta Equipment Group has a twelve month low of $11.66 and a twelve month high of $17.38. The stock has a market cap of $408.10 million, a PE ratio of -16.17, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.80.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Alta Equipment Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alta Equipment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Alta Equipment Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th.

Alta Equipment Group, Inc engages in the operation of equipment dealership platforms. It operates through the following segments: Material Handling, Construction Equipment, and Corporate. The Material Handling segment includes the sale, service, and rental of lift trucks and other material handling equipment in Michigan, Illinois, Indiana, and New York.

