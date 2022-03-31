Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alta Equipment Company is an industrial and construction equipment company. It offers new and used industrial products and construction products which includes aerial fleet, forklifts, plows, trailers, wheel loaders, recycling/demolition machines, concrete paving equipment, excavators, pavers, cranes, earthmoving, compact equipment and materials handling products. Alta Equipment Company, formerly known as B. Riley Principal Merger Corp., is based in Livonia, Michigan. “

ALTG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Alta Equipment Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Alta Equipment Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

ALTG traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $12.61. The company had a trading volume of 59,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,849. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $408.10 million, a PE ratio of -16.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.80. Alta Equipment Group has a 12-month low of $11.66 and a 12-month high of $17.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.89.

In other Alta Equipment Group news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 20,497 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.75 per share, with a total value of $281,833.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders bought 242,550 shares of company stock worth $3,168,945. Insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 71.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 135.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in Alta Equipment Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 566,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Alta Equipment Group by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 63.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alta Equipment Group, Inc engages in the operation of equipment dealership platforms. It operates through the following segments: Material Handling, Construction Equipment, and Corporate. The Material Handling segment includes the sale, service, and rental of lift trucks and other material handling equipment in Michigan, Illinois, Indiana, and New York.

