Altius Renewable Royalties Corp. (TSE:ARR) Receives C$15.35 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Altius Renewable Royalties Corp. (TSE:ARR – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$15.35.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities upped their price objective on Altius Renewable Royalties from C$15.50 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Raymond James increased their price target on Altius Renewable Royalties from C$13.75 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Cormark increased their price target on Altius Renewable Royalties from C$14.25 to C$15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Altius Renewable Royalties from C$12.50 to C$13.75 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on Altius Renewable Royalties from C$13.00 to C$14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.

Get Altius Renewable Royalties alerts:

Altius Renewable Royalties has a 12-month low of C$7.80 and a 12-month high of C$14.73. The company has a quick ratio of 20.91, a current ratio of 20.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$12.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$10.57. The company has a market cap of C$316.05 million and a P/E ratio of -69.36.

Altius Renewable Royalties ( TSE:ARR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C($0.15). The company had revenue of C$0.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$0.99 million.

Altius Renewable Royalties Company Profile (Get Rating)

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp., a renewable energy royalty company, invests in and acquires and manages portfolio of diversified renewable energy royalties for renewable power developers, operators, and originators. The company provides tailored royalty-based financing solutions to the renewable power market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Altius Renewable Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altius Renewable Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.