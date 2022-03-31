Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO) Sets New 1-Year High at $7.27

Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $7.27 and last traded at $7.04, with a volume of 99385 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.83.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ALTO. TheStreet raised shares of Alto Ingredients from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alto Ingredients from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

The stock has a market cap of $512.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 2.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.68 and its 200-day moving average is $5.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Alto Ingredients ( NASDAQ:ALTO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.12. Alto Ingredients had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 14.30%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alto Ingredients, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALTO. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alto Ingredients in the fourth quarter worth $11,640,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Alto Ingredients during the second quarter worth $7,090,000. Philosophy Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Alto Ingredients during the fourth quarter worth $4,932,000. Lonestar Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Alto Ingredients during the third quarter worth $4,940,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Alto Ingredients during the fourth quarter worth $4,062,000. 59.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alto Ingredients Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALTO)

Alto Ingredients, Inc engages in the production and marketing of specialty alcohols and essential ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Marketing and Distribution, Pekin Campus Production, and Other Production. The Marketing and Distribution segment includes marketing and merchant trading for company-produced alcohols and essential ingredients, on an aggregated basis, and third-party fuel-grade ethanol.

