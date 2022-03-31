Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ABEV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ambev from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.25 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Citigroup upgraded Ambev from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.46.

Shares of NYSE ABEV opened at $3.14 on Thursday. Ambev has a 52 week low of $2.50 and a 52 week high of $3.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $49.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.09.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Ambev by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 82,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 25,799 shares during the period. Regatta Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ambev during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in shares of Ambev by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 55,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 7,806 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ambev during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,483,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Ambev by 232.4% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 103,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 72,671 shares in the last quarter. 8.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. The company operates through four segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada.

