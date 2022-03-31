Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ABEV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ambev from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.25 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Citigroup upgraded Ambev from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.46.
Shares of NYSE ABEV opened at $3.14 on Thursday. Ambev has a 52 week low of $2.50 and a 52 week high of $3.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $49.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.09.
Ambev Company Profile (Get Rating)
Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. The company operates through four segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada.
