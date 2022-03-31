Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) CFO Walter Stanley Berman Sells 8,711 Shares of Stock

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 8,711 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.01, for a total transaction of $2,717,919.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Walter Stanley Berman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 9th, Walter Stanley Berman sold 7,000 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.37, for a total transaction of $2,235,590.00.

On Monday, February 7th, Walter Stanley Berman sold 5,000 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.00, for a total transaction of $1,555,000.00.

NYSE:AMP opened at $310.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $34.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $298.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $296.42. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $226.11 and a 1-year high of $332.37.

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.77 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 48.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 25.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.59%.

Ameriprise Financial declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 26th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $355.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $329.85.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMP. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter worth $337,466,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 917.0% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 679,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,102,000 after acquiring an additional 613,070 shares in the last quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $137,568,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 85.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 437,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,490,000 after acquiring an additional 201,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 886,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,473,000 after acquiring an additional 200,285 shares in the last quarter. 80.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

