Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.29, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.24. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.86 and a 1 year high of $6.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, manufacture, market and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Generics and Specialty segments. The Generics segment develops, manufactures and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products and transdermals.

