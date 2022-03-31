Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.800-$0.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.900. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.15 billion-$2.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.17 billion.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.24. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.86 and a 52 week high of $6.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $537.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.41 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 61.08% and a net margin of 0.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, March 11th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMRX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,261,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,250,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,988,000 after purchasing an additional 372,898 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 396.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 305,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 244,030 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 87.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 314,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 147,054 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,761,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,435,000 after purchasing an additional 141,058 shares during the period. 38.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

