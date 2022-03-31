Amplitude Inc (NASDAQ:AMPL) Short Interest Update

Amplitude Inc (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,040,000 shares, a decrease of 20.6% from the February 28th total of 2,570,000 shares. Approximately 4.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,770,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

In other news, CRO Matthew Heinz sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.39, for a total transaction of $340,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Catherine Wong sold 3,515 shares of Amplitude stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.66, for a total transaction of $69,104.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 2,563,748 shares of company stock worth $49,947,941 and have sold 18,596 shares worth $751,357.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMPL. Yale University acquired a new stake in Amplitude in the third quarter valued at $2,967,000. Battery Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Amplitude during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $759,925,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Amplitude in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,058,000. Harvard Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Amplitude during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new position in Amplitude in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,946,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMPL. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Amplitude from $79.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Amplitude from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Amplitude from $75.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AMPL opened at $18.78 on Thursday. Amplitude has a twelve month low of $15.17 and a twelve month high of $87.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.44.

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $49.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.95 million. Amplitude’s revenue was up 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amplitude will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Amplitude Inc is a pioneer in digital optimization. Amplitude Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

