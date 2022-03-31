Analysts Anticipate C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) to Announce -$0.61 EPS

Brokerages predict that C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of ($0.61) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for C4 Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.64) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.60). C4 Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.49) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 24.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that C4 Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.69) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.92) to ($2.39). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($3.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.19) to ($2.56). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow C4 Therapeutics.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.28. C4 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 183.23% and a negative return on equity of 22.85%. The company had revenue of $20.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.16 million.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of C4 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.78.

NASDAQ:CCCC traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 577,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,194. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 6.36 and a quick ratio of 6.36. C4 Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $19.81 and a 1 year high of $51.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.23 and a beta of 1.42.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of C4 Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 134.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of C4 Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 799.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 4,494 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable degrader that is in preclinical stage targeting IKZF1/3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

