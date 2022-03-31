Analysts Anticipate U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) to Post $0.94 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.94 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for U.S. Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.87 to $0.98. U.S. Bancorp reported earnings per share of $1.45 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 35.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will report full year earnings of $4.34 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.96 to $4.62. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.05 to $5.49. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover U.S. Bancorp.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 33.14% and a return on equity of 16.42%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Barclays lowered their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $68.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.07.

USB stock opened at $55.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.01. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $52.44 and a 1 year high of $63.57.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.08%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,616,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,370,789,000 after buying an additional 1,789,050 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,110,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,573,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841,651 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,287,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,305,145,000 after purchasing an additional 493,821 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,430,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,147,568,000 after purchasing an additional 717,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,170,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $901,735,000 after purchasing an additional 230,557 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on U.S. Bancorp (USB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.