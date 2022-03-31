Analysts Expect ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $407.60 Million

Equities research analysts predict that ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Rating) will post $407.60 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for ePlus’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $406.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $409.00 million. ePlus reported sales of $352.61 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ePlus will report full-year sales of $1.78 billion for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.85 billion to $1.91 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for ePlus.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.23. ePlus had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 16.16%. The business had revenue of $494.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ePlus during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in ePlus during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in ePlus by 28.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 463 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in ePlus by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 928 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in ePlus during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLUS stock traded down $1.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.03. 144,516 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,464. ePlus has a fifty-two week low of $42.00 and a fifty-two week high of $69.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.02.

ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, ePlus cloud consulting, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

