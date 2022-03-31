Analysts Expect Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $141.24 Million

Analysts expect that Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE:LSPD – Get Rating) will report sales of $141.24 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Lightspeed POS’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $143.21 million and the lowest is $140.00 million. Lightspeed POS reported sales of $82.40 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 71.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Lightspeed POS will report full year sales of $543.36 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $541.81 million to $546.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $722.71 million, with estimates ranging from $675.70 million to $756.59 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Lightspeed POS.

Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $152.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.51 million.

LSPD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $54.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Lightspeed POS from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Lightspeed POS from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Lightspeed POS from $100.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Lightspeed POS from $70.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.87.

Shares of NYSE LSPD opened at $31.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion and a P/E ratio of -59.92. Lightspeed POS has a 12-month low of $19.48 and a 12-month high of $130.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.68.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

