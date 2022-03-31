Analysts Expect Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $126.35 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN – Get Rating) will post sales of $126.35 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Summit Hotel Properties’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $113.31 million and the highest estimate coming in at $140.94 million. Summit Hotel Properties posted sales of $57.85 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 118.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Summit Hotel Properties will report full-year sales of $570.55 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $517.18 million to $643.60 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $666.31 million, with estimates ranging from $571.77 million to $714.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Summit Hotel Properties.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.28). Summit Hotel Properties had a negative net margin of 18.12% and a negative return on equity of 6.14%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on INN shares. TheStreet upgraded Summit Hotel Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Summit Hotel Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Summit Hotel Properties from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Summit Hotel Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.08.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Summit Hotel Properties during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Vestcor Inc bought a new position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 66.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 3,237 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INN traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 519,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 649,475. Summit Hotel Properties has a 1-year low of $8.22 and a 1-year high of $10.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.56, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Summit Hotel Properties

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the Upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 3, 2020, the Company's portfolio consisted of 72 hotels, 67 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 11,288 guestrooms located in 23 states.

