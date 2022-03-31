Analysts Expect The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) to Announce $0.92 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.92 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Bank of New York Mellon’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.97 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.84. Bank of New York Mellon reported earnings of $0.97 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank of New York Mellon will report full year earnings of $4.65 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $5.06. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.40 to $5.89. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Bank of New York Mellon.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 23.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS.

BK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.43.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BK. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth about $555,083,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1,368.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,668,416 shares of the bank’s stock worth $96,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554,823 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,550,878 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $335,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257,419 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 201.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,820,978 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $94,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BK opened at $51.84 on Thursday. Bank of New York Mellon has a 12-month low of $45.80 and a 12-month high of $64.63. The company has a market cap of $41.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is presently 32.77%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

