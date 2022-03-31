Analysts Expect The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) to Post $0.44 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.44 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Western Union’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.48 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.41. Western Union also reported earnings per share of $0.44 in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Western Union will report full year earnings of $1.96 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.02. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.07 to $2.18. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Western Union.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The credit services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.11. Western Union had a return on equity of 291.68% and a net margin of 15.89%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Western Union’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $15.50 price objective on shares of Western Union in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Bank of America downgraded Western Union from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Western Union in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Western Union from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.32.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Western Union by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,702,355 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,082,930,000 after purchasing an additional 8,905,368 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Western Union by 7.0% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 22,532,152 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $455,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467,320 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Western Union by 9.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,908,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $200,348,000 after purchasing an additional 820,330 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Western Union by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,487,728 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $169,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Western Union by 19.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,182,789 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $185,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520,013 shares in the last quarter. 98.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:WU traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.24. 3,144,882 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,080,474. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.49 and its 200-day moving average is $18.66. Western Union has a 12-month low of $15.69 and a 12-month high of $26.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.46.

Western Union declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 10th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to reacquire up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Western Union’s payout ratio is 47.72%.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents; and offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through websites and mobile devices.

