Analysts Issue Forecasts for FVCBankcorp, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:FVCB)

FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for FVCBankcorp in a report released on Wednesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.44 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.43. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $23.50 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for FVCBankcorp’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.92 EPS.

FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $17.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.02 million. FVCBankcorp had a net margin of 30.16% and a return on equity of 11.59%.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FVCB. Raymond James upgraded shares of FVCBankcorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FVCBankcorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Shares of FVCBankcorp stock opened at $20.75 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $289.07 million, a P/E ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. FVCBankcorp has a 1 year low of $16.18 and a 1 year high of $21.49.

In related news, EVP Sharon L. Jackson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.27, for a total value of $60,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Devin Satz sold 2,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $58,359.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,592 shares of company stock valued at $701,954 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 22.25% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FVCB. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of FVCBankcorp by 24.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FVCBankcorp during the second quarter valued at $1,323,000. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC bought a new position in shares of FVCBankcorp during the third quarter valued at $201,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of FVCBankcorp by 1,669.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 28,491 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of FVCBankcorp by 1.7% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 450,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,014,000 after acquiring an additional 7,691 shares during the period. 29.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FVCBankcorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm also also offer online banking, mobile banking, and a remote deposit service. It serves small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near its service area.

