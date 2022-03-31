Analysts Set Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE) PT at C$21.88

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CVE) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$21.88.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. CSFB upped their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$22.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$22.00 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$22.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

In other news, Senior Officer Jonathan Michael Mckenzie purchased 25,000 shares of Cenovus Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$19.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$495,005.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 282,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,600,842.97.

Shares of TSE CVE opened at C$20.81 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$41.52 billion and a PE ratio of 77.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.32. Cenovus Energy has a 1-year low of C$8.89 and a 1-year high of C$21.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$19.61 and a 200 day moving average price of C$16.50.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported C$0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.51 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$13.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$11.89 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 32.41%.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.

