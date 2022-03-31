Analysts Set Expectations for Mastercard Incorporated’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:MA)

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Mastercard in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, March 27th. KeyCorp analyst J. Beck forecasts that the credit services provider will earn $2.79 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Mastercard’s Q2 2023 earnings at $3.16 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.24 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.47 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $12.66 EPS.

Get Mastercard alerts:

MA has been the topic of several other reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $455.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $429.20.

NYSE:MA opened at $362.24 on Tuesday. Mastercard has a 52 week low of $305.61 and a 52 week high of $401.50. The firm has a market cap of $354.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $357.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $352.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.16. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.00% and a return on equity of 122.90%. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 217.4% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. 73.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 155,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.50, for a total value of $58,535,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 1,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total transaction of $569,765.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 482,051 shares of company stock worth $181,949,746 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 22.37%.

About Mastercard (Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.