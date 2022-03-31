Analysts Set Expectations for The Westaim Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (CVE:WED)

The Westaim Co. (CVE:WED – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Cormark issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for Westaim in a research note issued on Monday, March 28th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick anticipates that the company will earn $0.21 per share for the year. Cormark also issued estimates for Westaim’s FY2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

CVE WED opened at C$2.30 on Wednesday. Westaim has a 52 week low of C$2.14 and a 52 week high of C$2.85. The stock has a market cap of C$328.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.19. The company has a quick ratio of 29.68, a current ratio of 29.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.27.

In other news, Director Parag Shah bought 50,000 shares of Westaim stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$2.41 per share, with a total value of C$120,330.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,535,180.

The Westaim Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in direct and indirect investments through acquisitions, joint ventures, secondary investments both direct and indirect, fund of fund investments, and other arrangements. For direct investments, the firm invests in early venture, mid venture, late venture, middle market, later stage, mature, emerging growth, PIPEs, and buyout transactions.

