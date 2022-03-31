Analysts Set Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) PT at $20.00

Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TEN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Tenneco from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Tenneco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Tenneco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Tenneco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tenneco in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE TEN opened at $18.41 on Thursday. Tenneco has a 52-week low of $9.51 and a 52-week high of $22.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.72 and a 200-day moving average of $13.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 43.83 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.67.

Tenneco ( NYSE:TEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The auto parts company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.27). Tenneco had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 59.64%. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Tenneco will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tenneco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in shares of Tenneco in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in shares of Tenneco by 134.1% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,687 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Tenneco by 218.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,830 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Tenneco in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.81% of the company’s stock.

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, and powertrain products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, motorsport, and aftermarket customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Motorparts, Performance Solutions, Clean Air, and Powertrain. The Motorparts segment offers shock and strut, steering and suspension, braking, sealing, emissions control, engine, and maintenance products under the Monroe, Champion, Ã-hlins, MOOG, Walker, Fel-Pro, Wagner, Ferodo, Rancho, Thrush, National, Sealed Power, and other brands.

