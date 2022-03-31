Analyzing Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) and BEO Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BEOB)

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Rating) and BEO Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BEOB – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Get Preferred Bank alerts:

Preferred Bank has a beta of 1.29, indicating that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BEO Bancorp has a beta of 0.35, indicating that its stock price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500.

72.9% of Preferred Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Preferred Bank pays an annual dividend of $1.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. BEO Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Preferred Bank pays out 26.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Preferred Bank has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Preferred Bank and BEO Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Preferred Bank 43.53% 16.98% 1.65% BEO Bancorp N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Preferred Bank and BEO Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Preferred Bank 0 0 5 0 3.00 BEO Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Preferred Bank currently has a consensus price target of $90.60, indicating a potential upside of 21.50%. Given Preferred Bank’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Preferred Bank is more favorable than BEO Bancorp.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Preferred Bank and BEO Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Preferred Bank $218.78 million 5.13 $95.24 million $6.42 11.62 BEO Bancorp $30.93 million 1.65 $5.52 million N/A N/A

Preferred Bank has higher revenue and earnings than BEO Bancorp.

Summary

Preferred Bank beats BEO Bancorp on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Preferred Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts. It also provides real estate mortgage loans that are secured by retail, industrial, office, special purpose, and residential single and multi-family properties; real estate construction loans; and commercial loans comprising lines of credit for working capital, term loans for capital expenditures, and commercial and stand-by letters of credit; and SBA loans. In addition, the company offers trade finance services, including commercial and export letters of credit, import lines of credit, documentary collections, international wire transfers, acceptances/trust receipt financing products, export financing, documentary collections, and bills purchase programs. Further, it provides various high-wealth banking services to wealthy individuals residing in the Pacific Rim area; and remote deposit capture, and online and mobile banking services. Additionally, the company offers various banking services to physicians, accountants, attorneys, business managers, and other professionals; and safe deposit boxes, account reconciliation, courier service, and cash management services to the manufacturing, service, and distribution companies. As of December 31, 2021, it had eleven full-service branch offices in Alhambra, Century City, City of Industry, Torrance, Arcadia, Irvine, Diamond Bar, Pico Rivera, Tarzana, and San Francisco; and one branch in Flushing, New York. The company was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

BEO Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

BEO Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Eastern Oregon that provides commercial and consumer financing, banking and mortgage lending, and other services in Northeastern Oregon and Southeastern Washington. The company offers checking, savings, money market, time deposits, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial, agricultural, real estate, installment, credit card, mortgage, term, farm, and refinancing loans; lines of credit; Internet banking and bill payment services; and automated teller machines and safe deposit facilities, as well as originates and sells mortgage loans into the secondary market. BEO Bancorp was founded in 1945 and is based in Heppner, Oregon.

Receive News & Ratings for Preferred Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preferred Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.