Analyzing Stem (NYSE:STEM) and Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN)

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) and Stem (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sunrun and Stem’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sunrun $1.61 billion 4.01 -$79.42 million ($0.40) -77.40 Stem $127.37 million 13.44 -$101.21 million ($8.11) -1.38

Sunrun has higher revenue and earnings than Stem. Sunrun is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Stem, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Sunrun has a beta of 2.11, suggesting that its share price is 111% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stem has a beta of 1.74, suggesting that its share price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

98.0% of Sunrun shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.0% of Stem shares are held by institutional investors. 4.4% of Sunrun shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Sunrun and Stem, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sunrun 0 0 17 0 3.00 Stem 0 1 6 0 2.86

Sunrun currently has a consensus target price of $62.87, indicating a potential upside of 103.06%. Stem has a consensus target price of $28.00, indicating a potential upside of 150.90%. Given Stem’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Stem is more favorable than Sunrun.

Profitability

This table compares Sunrun and Stem’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sunrun -4.93% -0.70% -0.31% Stem -79.46% 12.33% 6.02%

Summary

Sunrun beats Stem on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sunrun Company Profile (Get Rating)

SunRun, Inc. engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan. The company was founded by Edward H. Fenster, Robert N. Kreamer and Lynn M. Jurich in January 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Stem Company Profile (Get Rating)

Stem, Inc. operates as an energy technology company in the United States. The company offers energy storage solutions with Athena, an artificial intelligence powered analytics platform to optimize energy use by automatically switching between battery power, onsite generation, and grid power. It serves commercial and industrial enterprises, independent power producers, renewable project developers, utilities, and grid operators. The company is headquartered in Millbrae, California.

