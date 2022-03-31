Andrew O. Smith Purchases 2,000 Shares of Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) Stock

Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Get Rating) Director Andrew O. Smith purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.11 per share, with a total value of $22,220.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Core Molding Technologies stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.72. 15,797 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,872. Core Molding Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.96 and a 12-month high of $17.35. The stock has a market cap of $93.44 million, a P/E ratio of 28.21 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Core Molding Technologies by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 68.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 243.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 20,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Core Molding Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.65% of the company’s stock.

Core Molding Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the molding of thermoplastic and thermoset structural products. The company offers a range of manufacturing processes that include compression molding of sheet molding compounds, bulk molding compounds, resin transfer molding, liquid molding of dicyclopentadiene, spray-up and hand-lay-up, glass mat thermoplastics, direct long-fiber thermoplastics, and structural foam and web injection molding, as well as reaction injection molding utilizing dicyclopentadiene technology.

