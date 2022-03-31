Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Short Interest Up 35.7% in March

Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 126,300 shares, an increase of 35.7% from the February 28th total of 93,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 696,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Anglo American stock traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 199,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,017. Anglo American has a fifty-two week low of $16.75 and a fifty-two week high of $27.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.27.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NGLOY. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Anglo American from GBX 4,000 ($52.40) to GBX 4,300 ($56.33) in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Anglo American from GBX 2,800 ($36.68) to GBX 3,200 ($41.92) in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Anglo American from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Anglo American from GBX 2,900 ($37.99) to GBX 3,050 ($39.95) in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Anglo American from GBX 3,500 ($45.85) to GBX 3,600 ($47.16) in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,025.14.

Anglo American Plc is a mining company, which engages in the exploration and mining of precious base metals and ferrous metals. The company operates through the following segments: De Beers, Copper, Platinum Group Metals, Iron Ore, Coal, Nickel and Manganese, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Ernest Oppenheimer in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

