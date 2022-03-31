Ansell Limited (OTCMKTS:ANSLY) Short Interest Up 50.0% in March

Ansell Limited (OTCMKTS:ANSLY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the February 28th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of ANSLY opened at $77.82 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.59. Ansell has a 52-week low of $71.47 and a 52-week high of $131.05.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th.

Ansell Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of gloves and protective personal equipment in the industrial and medical end markets. It operates through the Healthcare and Industrial segment. The Healthcare segment consists of surgical and examination gloves, healthcare safety devices, and active infection prevention products for healthcare patients and single use industrial application gloves.

