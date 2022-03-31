Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) Receives $10.40 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.40.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AM. Citigroup upped their price target on Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Antero Midstream in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Antero Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 499,020 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,200,000 after buying an additional 16,095 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 63.1% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 278,706 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after buying an additional 107,806 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,156 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 3,355 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 425,190 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,116,000 after buying an additional 4,801 shares during the period. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at $149,000. 54.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Antero Midstream stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.00. 32,676 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,909,905. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.25. The company has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 2.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Antero Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $8.26 and a fifty-two week high of $11.71.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 36.92%. The company had revenue of $216.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. Antero Midstream’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Antero Midstream will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 26th were paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 25th. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 130.44%.

Antero Midstream Corp. owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets to service Antero Resources production and completion activity. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collect and process production from Antero Resources wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

