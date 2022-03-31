Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Shares Up 2.8%

Shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) shot up 2.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $31.58 and last traded at $31.33. 44,347 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 8,886,209 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.49.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AR. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Antero Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.23.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.87 and a beta of 4.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.28 and its 200-day moving average is $20.29.

Antero Resources ( NYSE:AR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Antero Resources had a positive return on equity of 7.44% and a negative net margin of 4.04%. Antero Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Antero Resources Co. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Antero Resources news, Director Robert J. Clark sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 9.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 1,064.9% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,345 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 1,426.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,990 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 4,663 shares during the last quarter. 77.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 502,000 net acres in the Appalachian Basin; and 174,000 net acres in the Upper Devonian Shale.

