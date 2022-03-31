Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $37.30 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) to post $37.30 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Sixteen analysts have made estimates for Anthem’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $37.85 billion and the lowest is $36.71 billion. Anthem posted sales of $32.10 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Anthem will report full-year sales of $152.63 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $151.08 billion to $157.58 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $160.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $155.34 billion to $165.28 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Anthem.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $5.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.11 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.47 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 4.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.54 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ANTM shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Anthem from $561.00 to $518.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Anthem from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Anthem in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $517.00 price target for the company. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Anthem from $477.00 to $541.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Anthem from $559.00 to $574.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $492.05.

In related news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,763 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.48, for a total value of $1,252,965.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 17,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.71, for a total transaction of $8,155,949.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,889 shares of company stock valued at $10,532,411 in the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. City State Bank purchased a new stake in Anthem in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. American Trust purchased a new position in shares of Anthem during the 4th quarter worth $485,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Anthem by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. BOKF NA boosted its stake in shares of Anthem by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 39,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,449,000 after buying an additional 7,043 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem during the 4th quarter worth about $1,128,341,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ANTM traded up $11.45 on Wednesday, reaching $502.48. 1,435,860 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,231,462. The company has a market cap of $127.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $458.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $432.81. Anthem has a 12 month low of $349.05 and a 12 month high of $502.65.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is 20.71%.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

