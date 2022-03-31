Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) Given “Buy” Rating at Jefferies Financial Group

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Tuesday. They presently have a $559.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.03% from the stock’s current price. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Anthem’s Q1 2022 earnings at $7.26 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $28.76 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $32.86 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Mizuho raised shares of Anthem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $450.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Anthem from $477.00 to $541.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Anthem from $465.00 to $483.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Anthem from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Anthem from $559.00 to $574.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Anthem presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $492.05.

Get Anthem alerts:

NYSE:ANTM traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $503.48. 28,203 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,231,462. The company has a market capitalization of $127.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.04. Anthem has a 12 month low of $349.05 and a 12 month high of $502.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $458.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $432.81.

Anthem ( NYSE:ANTM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $5.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.11 by $0.03. Anthem had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The firm had revenue of $36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Anthem will post 28.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,763 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.48, for a total transaction of $1,252,965.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,423 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.68, for a total transaction of $1,123,496.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,889 shares of company stock worth $10,532,411 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Anthem in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Anthem in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Anthem by 76.7% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Anthem in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Anthem by 111.1% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Anthem Company Profile (Get Rating)

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.