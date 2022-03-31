Apogee Enterprises (APOG) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 7th. Analysts expect Apogee Enterprises to post earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Apogee Enterprises stock opened at $48.78 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.68. Apogee Enterprises has a one year low of $33.88 and a one year high of $50.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -56.07 and a beta of 1.14.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This is a boost from Apogee Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -101.15%.

A number of research firms have commented on APOG. StockNews.com began coverage on Apogee Enterprises in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Apogee Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

In other news, insider Brent C. Jewell sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.86, for a total value of $122,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,133,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $199,033,000 after purchasing an additional 71,072 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,297,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,458,000 after purchasing an additional 8,342 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Apogee Enterprises by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 459,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,139,000 after acquiring an additional 16,402 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Apogee Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,631,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Apogee Enterprises by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 131,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,344,000 after acquiring an additional 14,641 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.49% of the company’s stock.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window; curtain wall; storefront; and entrance systems, such as the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

