Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

Shares of ARI opened at $13.85 on Thursday. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a 12 month low of $12.10 and a 12 month high of $16.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.07. The company has a current ratio of 71.68, a quick ratio of 71.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.22.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance ( NYSE:ARI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 81.92%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC raised its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC now owns 29,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 99,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 59,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 17,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

