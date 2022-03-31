Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust’s Largest Position

New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust lowered its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 26.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,926 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 8,100 shares during the period. Apple comprises 9.0% of New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Apple during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd raised its position in shares of Apple by 92.6% during the 3rd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Spence Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 73.1% during the 4th quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 940 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $177.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.86 and a 12 month high of $182.94.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.53 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. Apple’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.57%.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $4,369,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush upgraded Apple to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James raised their target price on Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.82.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

