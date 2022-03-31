Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $6.75 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.41% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. is a biotechnology company which focused on developing oncology and hematology therapeutics. The company’s platform consists of ADAPTIR(TM). Its product pipeline includes WinRho (R) SDF, HepaGam B (R), VARIZIG(R) and IXINITY (R) which are in pre-clinical stage. Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. is based in Seattle, Washington. “

Get Aptevo Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, UBS Group lowered Aptevo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ APVO traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.90. 110 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 255,050. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.54 and a 200 day moving average of $9.57. Aptevo Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.40 and a 1 year high of $31.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05.

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.30) by $0.03. Aptevo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 357.62% and a negative net margin of 231.51%. Equities research analysts expect that Aptevo Therapeutics will post -5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Aptevo Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $3,729,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Aptevo Therapeutics by 170.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,652 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 14,285 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aptevo Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $1,233,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Aptevo Therapeutics by 2.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

About Aptevo Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Aptevo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on developing novel immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline APVO436, ALG.APV-527 and APVO603 were developed based on the ADAPTIR modular protein platform technology and APVO442 was developed based on the new ADAPTIR-FLE platform technology.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aptevo Therapeutics (APVO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aptevo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptevo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.