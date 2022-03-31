Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS) CEO Sells $141,853.05 in Stock

Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS – Get Rating) CEO Stephen Cotton sold 100,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.41, for a total value of $141,853.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Stephen Cotton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 5th, Stephen Cotton sold 124,474 shares of Aqua Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.27, for a total value of $158,081.98.

Shares of NASDAQ AQMS opened at $1.47 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.50. Aqua Metals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $4.30. The company has a market cap of $104.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 1.26.

Aqua Metals ( NASDAQ:AQMS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Aqua Metals, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AQMS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aqua Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded Aqua Metals to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AQMS. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Aqua Metals by 654.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 231,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 200,824 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Aqua Metals during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Aqua Metals by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 61,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 16,500 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aqua Metals by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 245,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Aqua Metals by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,485,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after purchasing an additional 268,141 shares during the period. 18.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aqua Metals

Aqua Metals, Inc engages in the production of recycled lead through a novel, proprietary and patent-pending process, called AquaRefining. Its products include Aqualyzer, and Pure Metrics. The company was founded by Stephen R. Clarke, Thomas Murphy, and Selwyn Mould on June 20, 2014 and is headquartered in McCarran, NV.

