Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) Given New $3.50 Price Target at Lake Street Capital

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by analysts at Lake Street Capital from $4.50 to $3.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Lake Street Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 136.49% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on RKDA. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Arcadia Biosciences in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Arcadia Biosciences from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd.

Get Arcadia Biosciences alerts:

Shares of RKDA stock traded down $0.41 on Thursday, hitting $1.48. The company had a trading volume of 38,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,802,073. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.47. Arcadia Biosciences has a twelve month low of $0.74 and a twelve month high of $3.47. The firm has a market cap of $32.83 million, a P/E ratio of 2.22 and a beta of -0.47.

Arcadia Biosciences ( NASDAQ:RKDA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.02. Arcadia Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 42.70% and a net margin of 39.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Arcadia Biosciences will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Arcadia Biosciences during the second quarter worth $94,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Arcadia Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 1,075.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 35,172 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Arcadia Biosciences by 21.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 33.1% during the third quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 14,921 shares during the last quarter. 14.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arcadia Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc engages in developing various crop productivity traits primarily in hemp, wheat, and soybean. The company's crop productivity traits are designed to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients, health and wellness products, and their viability for industrial applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arcadia Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcadia Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.