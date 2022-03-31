Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

ARDX has been the subject of several other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ardelyx in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Ardelyx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Ardelyx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $1.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on Ardelyx from $2.00 to $1.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.24.

Get Ardelyx alerts:

ARDX opened at $1.08 on Thursday. Ardelyx has a 12-month low of $0.58 and a 12-month high of $2.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.87 and a 200-day moving average of $1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.72 million, a P/E ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.74.

Ardelyx ( NASDAQ:ARDX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01). Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 153.40% and a negative net margin of 1,566.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.32) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Ardelyx will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ardelyx by 22.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,768,308 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 323,910 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ardelyx in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ardelyx in the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Ardelyx by 38.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 71,881 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 19,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ardelyx in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. 42.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ardelyx (Get Rating)

Ardelyx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development and commercialization of medicine for the treatment of cardiorenal diseases. Its product portfolio includes tenapanor, which is an experimental medication that works exclusively in the gut and is in late-stage clinical development.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ardelyx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardelyx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.