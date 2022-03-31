Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.75.

ACRE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Ares Commercial Real Estate alerts:

In other news, CEO Bryan Patrick Donohoe sold 8,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total transaction of $131,842.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Stephen Benjamin acquired 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.05 per share, with a total value of $252,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 197.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 53,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 35,237 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,475,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,071,000 after purchasing an additional 19,211 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,584,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,189,000 after purchasing an additional 6,711 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 170.5% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 14,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 9,213 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ACRE opened at $15.08 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $712.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a 12 month low of $13.48 and a 12 month high of $16.98.

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. Ares Commercial Real Estate had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 59.23%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ares Commercial Real Estate will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.75%. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.03%.

About Ares Commercial Real Estate (Get Rating)

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp. engages in originating and investing in commercial real estate loans and related investments. Its target investments include senior mortgage loans, subordinated debt, preferred equity, mezzanine loans, and other CRE investments, as well as commercial mortgage backed securities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Commercial Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Commercial Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.