Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Arhaus updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of ARHS traded up $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $8.80. 7,189 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 383,908. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.60. Arhaus has a 52-week low of $6.17 and a 52-week high of $14.95.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARHS. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Arhaus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arhaus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $536,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arhaus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $679,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arhaus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $755,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arhaus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $994,000. 88.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ARHS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arhaus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Arhaus from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $17.00 price objective on Arhaus in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.92.

Arhaus, Inc provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, dÃ©cor, and outdoor furniture product that includes bedroom, dining room, living room, home office furnishings, textile products consist of handcrafted indoor and outdoor rugs, bed linens, and pillows and throws dÃ©cor products include wall art, mirrors, vases, candles, and other decorative accessories and outdoor products comprise outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, dÃ©cor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

