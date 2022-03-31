Aries I Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:RAM) Short Interest Down 35.1% in March

Aries I Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:RAM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a decrease of 35.1% from the February 28th total of 9,400 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 35,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ:RAM traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,040. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.02 and a 200-day moving average of $9.98. Aries I Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $10.21.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RAM. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aries I Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aries I Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. bought a new position in shares of Aries I Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $100,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aries I Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $168,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aries I Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

Aries I Acquisition Corporation intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on opportunities in various specialized fields within the technology sector across North America, Europe, and Asia.

